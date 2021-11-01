Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 85,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,147. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

