Attila Price Reaches $0.0351 on Top Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Attila has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $163,978.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00224836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096951 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

