CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $824,567.24 and approximately $1,139.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00106349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.00441484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

