Mark Alan Baker Sells 1,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.67. 1,519,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $47,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

