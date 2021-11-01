Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $42,854.88 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30.

Shares of PI traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.72. 407,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,016. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

