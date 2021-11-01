Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 30,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00.

ThredUp stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $3,501,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $3,500,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ThredUp by 130.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

