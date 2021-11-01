Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $523.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $529.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

FN traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $109.56.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

