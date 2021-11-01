Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Deena Baker-Nel Sells 1,400 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.24. The stock had a trading volume of 641,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,764. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.43 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day moving average of $213.51.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.