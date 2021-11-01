Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report sales of $137.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.28 million and the highest is $148.30 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $450.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.64 million to $475.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $416.11 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $482.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 208,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,462. The firm has a market cap of $579.86 million, a P/E ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

