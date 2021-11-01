Exosis (EXO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $32,163.47 and $6.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,137.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.37 or 0.07055216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.85 or 0.00321980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $587.46 or 0.00960882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00088050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00443707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00270933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00226822 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

