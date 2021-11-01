Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($1.08). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.26) to ($5.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRXT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

CRXT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,211. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

