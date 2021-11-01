Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIO shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 243,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,770. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $824.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

