Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.75. 1,157,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

