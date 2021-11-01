ROAD (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $83,135.78 and approximately $85,054.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00082248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,011.59 or 0.99863732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.94 or 0.07051241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00023009 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

