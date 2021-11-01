Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368.72 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Compound has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $368.72 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $363.25 or 0.00594573 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.