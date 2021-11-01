CBC.network Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $211,821.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00224836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096951 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

