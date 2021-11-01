The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.07 million.The Pennant Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. 145,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,978. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $768.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

