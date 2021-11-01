Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 19,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,555. The company has a market cap of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

