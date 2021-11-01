Analysts Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price at $65.33

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

GBCI traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.95. 322,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

