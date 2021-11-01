Stratos Price Reaches $1.22 on Major Exchanges (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Stratos has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratos has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $621,391.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00082788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00103862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,131.03 or 1.00025323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,298.64 or 0.07033626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022953 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,940,889 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

