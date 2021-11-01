Landbox Hits Market Cap of $343,884.24 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 141.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Landbox has traded 110% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $343,884.24 and approximately $8,277.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00082788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00103862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,131.03 or 1.00025323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,298.64 or 0.07033626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022953 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

