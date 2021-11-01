Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE O traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

