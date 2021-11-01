Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.20.

O stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $70.86. 5,383,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

