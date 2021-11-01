Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0252 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Banano has a total market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded up 153.3% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,440,904 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,933,649 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.