TokenPocket (TPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.23 Million

TokenPocket (CURRENCY:TPT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, TokenPocket has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. TokenPocket has a total market capitalization of $113.59 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00103697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,922.63 or 0.99648911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.72 or 0.07001818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022769 BTC.

About TokenPocket

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official website is www.tokenpocket.pro . TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP

