Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

VTGN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 826,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $462.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

