Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sodexo stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. 17,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

