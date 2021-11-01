WOM Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.92 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00223901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

