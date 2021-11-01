Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,087. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.62. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.29. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,119,108 shares of company stock worth $343,058,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

