Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.62

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWVYF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

