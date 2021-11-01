NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Down 33.9% in October

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 10.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 108.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NEXT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 358,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,540. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that NextDecade will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

