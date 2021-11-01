ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $731 million-$733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.84 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.120-$0.130 EPS.

ZI stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.35, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.82.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $100,734,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,770,100 shares of company stock worth $1,776,245,852 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

