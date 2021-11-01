UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $170,374.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00103697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,922.63 or 0.99648911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.72 or 0.07001818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022769 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

