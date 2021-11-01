Oasis Network One Day Volume Reaches $39.77 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $276.59 million and approximately $39.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

