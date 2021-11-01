Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 477,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,841. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.