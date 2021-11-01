FujiCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,137.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.37 or 0.07055216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.85 or 0.00321980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.46 or 0.00960882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00088050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00443707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00270933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00226822 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,794,616,532 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

