EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 163,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,710. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

