Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 247,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

