Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Shares of BWFG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $237.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 534.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

