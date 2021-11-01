LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of LightJump Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,133. LightJump Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

