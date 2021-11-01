The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.28.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.40. 1,533,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,260. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

