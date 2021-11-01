Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NAII stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,858.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.