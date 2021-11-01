Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in October

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE EDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. 148,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,947. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
