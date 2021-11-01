Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in October

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE EDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. 148,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,947. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 48.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 138,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.