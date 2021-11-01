Digital Insurance Token One Day Volume Reaches $9,184.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $454,870.01 and $9,184.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.69 or 0.00444501 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

