Streamr Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Streamr has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $106.57 million and $15.82 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00223943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

