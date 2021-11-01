Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$82.16.

NGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NGT traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$67.15. 228,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,879. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.64%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

