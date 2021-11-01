Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report sales of $68.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.60 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $192.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 995,553 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 747,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $9,497,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 168,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $332.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.49.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

