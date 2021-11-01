Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.810 EPS.

NSP traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.20. 299,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95. Insperity has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,613 shares of company stock worth $12,160,533. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

