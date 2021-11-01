Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE JQC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,125. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 84,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.