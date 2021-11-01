Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 131,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 53,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.85. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

